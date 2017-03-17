74°
Flaring activity at Dow plant in Plaquemine

March 17, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

PLAQUEMINE – The Dow plant in Plaquemine has flaring activity taking place on Friday afternoon, officials announced.

The issue at the plant that caused the flaring has been resolved and Dow is currently in the process of restarting the plant's production unit.

Flaring is the controlled burning of industrial gases and is a safety measure, plant officials say. Burning converts the gases into carbon dioxide and water vapor.

Officials say they regret any inconvenience the flaring may have caused and there is no emergency. 

