Flamin' hot Cheetos turkey spices up Thanksgiving

Reynolds, the company known for selling tin foil and wrapping is throwing out its own special dish to keep your Thanksgiving meal interesting.

Earlier this week, the company unleashed the recipe for its "flavor blasted" turkey. As for what it's "blasted" with... Well, that would be flamin' hot Cheetos.

The instructions call for the cook to place the hot cheese puffs in a grinder until "fully crushed". Once that's done, you simply coat the turkey in butter or oil and cover the bird with the crushed Cheetos.

The flamin' hot delicacy should be ready to take out of the oven after it hits 165 degrees.

If spicy isn't your thing, you can try a cool ranch Doritos turkey as well.