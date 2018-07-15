84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flames rupture gas line at scene of house fire; Search for arsonist

14 hours 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, July 15 2018 Jul 15, 2018 July 15, 2018 9:16 AM July 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - An overnight fire was so intense, the flames ruptured a gas line to a vacant house as the structure burned.

The house at 1913 Carolina Street was destroyed by the inferno around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze had engulfed the entire house by the time crews arrived.

The gas line was ruptured as the fire burned through pipes, authorities said.

The fire was labeled arson and is under investigation.

***********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days