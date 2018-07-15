Flames rupture gas line at scene of house fire; Search for arsonist

BATON ROUGE - An overnight fire was so intense, the flames ruptured a gas line to a vacant house as the structure burned.

The house at 1913 Carolina Street was destroyed by the inferno around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze had engulfed the entire house by the time crews arrived.

The gas line was ruptured as the fire burned through pipes, authorities said.

The fire was labeled arson and is under investigation.

