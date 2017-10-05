Flambeau Fest official to discuss increased safety measures

BATON ROUGE - Gonzales' country and rock music festival, Flambeau Fest is kicking off this weekend, but after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, some are concerned about festival safety.

Flambeau Fest producer Mark Miller will sit with WBRZ's Malary Pullen in an exclusive interview discussing how festival organizers are raising security measures.

You can catch that interview at 6:45 a.m. on our website, WBRZ Channel 2, Cox Channel 11 or HD 1011, Eatel Channel 2 or antenna channel 2.2.

You can visit flambeaufest.com for more information on the festival.