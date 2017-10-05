86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flambeau Fest official to discuss increased safety measures

9 hours 47 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, October 05 2017 Oct 5, 2017 October 05, 2017 5:32 AM October 05, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Gonzales' country and rock music festival, Flambeau Fest is kicking off this weekend, but after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, some are concerned about festival safety. 

Flambeau Fest producer Mark Miller will sit with WBRZ's Malary Pullen in an exclusive interview discussing how festival organizers are raising security measures. 

You can catch that interview at 6:45 a.m. on our website, WBRZ Channel 2, Cox Channel 11 or HD 1011, Eatel Channel 2 or antenna channel 2.2. 

You can visit flambeaufest.com for more information on the festival. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days