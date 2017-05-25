Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of former secretary of state

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of late State Representative and former Louisiana Secretary of State Alan Ater.

Ater died on May 21 in Houston Texas at the age of 63. He was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 1983. He served two terms before serving as the first assistant to Louisiana Secretary of State Fox McKeithen. After McKeithen's death, Ater became Louisiana Secretary of State.

Edwards ordered that all flags be flown half-staff over the State Capitol on Friday, May 26 until sunset.

"Preserving one of our most fundamental rights, the right to vote, is something Al will long be remembered for," Edwards said. "He was a man of strong convictions and courage. His tireless fight to protect the voting rights of those who were displaced by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 is one of many examples that demonstrates his dedication to serving the community and state he so dearly loved. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."