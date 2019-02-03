Flags lowered in salute of fallen officer

BATON ROUGE- Flags are flown half staff at Denham Springs Police Department in honor of the late Shane Totty.

Totty lost his life in a fatal motorcycle crash Friday, he was rushed to hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Police departments across multiple parishes are mourning after losing one of their own. Totty lived in Denham Springs and worked for Baton Rouge Police Department.

Outside of BRPD headquarters, a memorial is taking shape. There's a teddy bear, and fresh flowers placed in honor of the fallen officer.