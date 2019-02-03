Flags lowered and ribbons tied in salute of a fallen officer

BATON ROUGE- People across multiple parishes are mourning the loss of a fallen officer who died in a motorcycle crash Friday.

The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. on Jones Creek Road near Tiger Bend Road. At the scene, blue and white ribbons are tied to poles on each side of the road to remember Shane Totty.

Flags have also flown half staff at Denham Springs Police Department in honor of the late Totty.

Totty lost his life in a fatal motorcycle crash, he was rushed to hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Totty lived in Denham Springs and worked for Baton Rouge Police Department. Outside of BRPD headquarters, a memorial is taking shape. There's a teddy bear, and fresh flowers placed in honor of the fallen officer.