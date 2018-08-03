88°
Flags, Confederate cash, US medal found in 105-year-old time capsule

56 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, August 03 2018 Aug 3, 2018 August 03, 2018 1:44 PM August 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Turn-of-the-century tour books, lots of Confederate cash, a post-Civil War medal, and a flag too tattered by time to tell whether it was U.S. or Confederate were among items removed Friday from a 1913 time capsule buried beneath a Confederate monument.

The statue of the Confederacy's first general, P.G.T. Beauregard, was among four Confederate monuments removed last year. Its pedestal was removed last week.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the copper box was stuck to the bottom of the pedestal, so once removed it had no top.

Two private conservators carefully removed each bit. A flag at the top came out in clumps too delicate to unfold. A second flag appeared to be folded, but only its corners were visible in a damp mass of paper lifted from the bottom of the box.

