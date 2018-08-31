Flag travels 7 million miles to honor first responders

BATON ROUGE - A flag traveling millions of miles to honor first responders killed in the line of duty has made its stop in Louisiana.

“It's more than an American flag, it's a symbol of the sacrifices that so many of them made,” said Chris Heisler.

Chris is a disabled veteran changing lives one mile at a time. He travels across the country paying tribute to the fallen first responders. It started with his non-profit organization called the Honor Network.

“This is an important American flag. It's a national treasure to a million Americans and to the folks here in Louisiana who the flag has honored their fallen heroes for,” said Heisler.

Seven million miles continues with a little trip here in Baton Rouge. A Vietnam War veteran seen honoring the flag said it was a very special moment.

Roger Corcoran, a 34-year veteran with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office, holds a special connection with the flag.

“I had the honor of carrying the flag five different times,” said Corcoran

This includes the area funerals of the three officers killed in the 2016 ambush shooting on Airline Highway.

“Terrible thing to have to do it for, but I had the opportunity of carrying it for our fallen heroes. I have been a police officer for a long time, 34+ years... And I had to honor these guys,” Corcoran said.

The flag’s next stop will be in Normandy, France to honor the men who lost their lives on D-Day.