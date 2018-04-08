Five-year-old killed in Friday night crash

GONZALES - A five-year-old died in a crash late Friday, State Police said.

Addisyn Teekell, of Baton Rouge, was killed when the vehicle she was riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle. The crash happened on LA 621 west of LA 431 in Ascension Parish around nine o'clock Friday evening.

The child died at the hospital, authorities said in a news release Saturday morning.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both the driver of the vehicle Teekell was in and the other driver who caused the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to State Police.

