Five wounded by gunfire at Mississippi restaurant and lounge
VICKSBURG, Miss. - Police say five people were wounded during a shooting at a restaurant and lounge in western Mississippi.
WJTV-TV reports that the gunfire happened late Sunday night, Christmas Eve, at L.D.'S Restaurant and Lounge in Vicksburg.
Police say officers who arrived shortly before midnight found one of the gunshot victims on the ground outside the lounge. He was taken to a hospital.
Police learned that four others had been taken to a hospital in private vehicles.
Authorities said none of the victims' injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Police detained a 21-year-old man for questioning.
