Five wanted for not appearing in court in Ascension Parish

GONZALES – Deputies in Ascension Parish are looking for five individuals who failed to appear in court for felony charges.

According to a statement from Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals ignored their court date and led to a bench warrant being issued for failure to appear.

Joseph Babin, 31, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Nicholas Massey, 36, is wanted on felony bench warrant for possession of scheduled 2 and scheduled 4drugs, firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield.

Jessie Cowart, 25, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for theft.

Tommy Mitchell, 42, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for domestic violence aggravated assault.

Travis Braud, 55, is wanted on a felony bench warrant for possession of scheduled 2 drugs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636.