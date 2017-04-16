77°
Five teens arrested in theft of injured horses

1 hour 11 minutes 55 seconds ago April 16, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say five Louisiana teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing two horses that appeared to be physically abused.

The state Department of Agriculture and Forestry said in a statement that the five teens are from St. Landry Parish and range from 13 to 16 years old.

Investigators from the state agency believe the teens stole the horses from a stockyard in Opelousas on April 4. They were arrested April 10 and taken to a juvenile detention center.

One of the teens faces charges of theft of livestock and aggravated cruelty of animals. The others face related charges, including theft and accessory after the fact to theft of livestock.

