Five shot, two killed in rash of Christmas shootings in New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Two men are dead and three other people were injured in multiple shootings around New Orleans on Christmas.

Around 7:30 a.m. an apparent drug deal in Gentilly ended with one man being shot in the leg, WWL-TV reports. Later around 8:45 a.m., a man was shot and killed in Central City on Clara Street. Police arrived at the scene an found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

That afternoon, a man was grazed by a bullet in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The last two victims were shot in Algiers. According to authorities, a man was visiting family in town when he was shot multiple times and killed around 5:15 p.m. A woman was also shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital, WWL reports.

All of the Christmas shootings are under investigation by the New Orleans Police Department.