Five pounds of marijuana found among thrift store donations

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say employees at a Florida thrift store found five pounds of marijuana while sorting clothing donations.

WTVT-TV reports the Sarasota thrift store workers were sorting clothing donations when they discovered a brown paper bag inside a plastic tote. A Sarasota Police report says an employee noticed the bag early last week but put it aside until Thursday.

It says the employee then cut a small hole in the bag and called police. It's unclear if the donation of the roughly 2,100 grams of vacuum-sealed marijuana was intentional.

