Five people taken to hospital after fiery crash on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH – Five people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle fire occurred on US 190 Tuesday afternoon.

Sources tell WBRZ after one car rear-ended a pick-up truck in the eastbound lanes, another vehicle traveling at high speed also rear-ended that same truck. Immediately after the crash, authorities said the third vehicle caught fire.

Five people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

One lane of travel is open to traffic, drivers should expect delays in the area.

The crash remains under investigation.