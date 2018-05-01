84°
Five people shot on New Orleans street

3 hours 13 minutes ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 May 01, 2018 12:57 PM May 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police say five people have been shot on a New Orleans street.
  
New Orleans police say the shootings happened around 12:45 a.m. on St. Claude Avenue.
  
Police said officers were responding a report of gunfire in the area when they found three victims. Two additional victims later showed up at a hospital.
  
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that all of the victims were taken to a hospital, where their conditions weren't immediately available early Tuesday.
  
Police didn't release details about the victims, or a possible motive for the shootings.
