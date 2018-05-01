Five people shot on New Orleans street

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police say five people have been shot on a New Orleans street.

New Orleans police say the shootings happened around 12:45 a.m. on St. Claude Avenue.

Police said officers were responding a report of gunfire in the area when they found three victims. Two additional victims later showed up at a hospital.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that all of the victims were taken to a hospital, where their conditions weren't immediately available early Tuesday.

Police didn't release details about the victims, or a possible motive for the shootings.