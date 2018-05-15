78°
Latest Weather Blog
Five people hurt in two-vehicle crash on I-10
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Five people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported around 6 o'clock Tuesday evening on I-10 East at mile marker 147, four miles before LA 415.
Sources say five people were transported with minor to moderate injuries.
I-10 East was briefly closed while authorities were on the scene.
There is no word yet on what caused the accident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish one step closer to putting resource officers in every school
-
Dutchtown High graduate earns more than $1 million in scholarships
-
Collision shop's business operations questioned by state
-
BRAC board opposes formation of City of St. George
-
One dead after shooting on 77th Ave.