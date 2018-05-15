Five people hurt in two-vehicle crash on I-10

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Five people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 6 o'clock Tuesday evening on I-10 East at mile marker 147, four miles before LA 415.

Sources say five people were transported with minor to moderate injuries.

I-10 East was briefly closed while authorities were on the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.