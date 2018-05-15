78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five people hurt in two-vehicle crash on I-10

3 hours 35 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, May 15 2018 May 15, 2018 May 15, 2018 7:10 PM May 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Five people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 6 o'clock Tuesday evening on I-10 East at mile marker 147, four miles before LA 415. 

Sources say five people were transported with minor to moderate injuries.

I-10 East was briefly closed while authorities were on the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days