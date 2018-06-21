84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five members of World War II bomber crew being buried together

2 hours 9 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 June 21, 2018 2:28 PM June 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
BOSTON (AP) - Five crewmembers from a B-17 bomber shot down during a mission over Germany in World War II are being buried together at Arlington National Cemetery next week.
  
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the men are scheduled to be buried with full military honors on Wednesday.
  
They were identified as Tech. Sgt. John Brady, of Taunton, Massachusetts; Tech. Sgt. Allen Chandler Jr., of Fletcher, Oklahoma; 1st Lt. John Liekhus, of Anaheim, California; Staff Sgt. Robert Shoemaker, of Takoma Park, Maryland; and Staff Sgt. Bobby Younger, of McKinney, Texas.
  
They were members of a nine-man crew of the B-17 shot down near Barby, Germany on Nov. 2, 1944. Three survived and were captured. One was killed and identified in 1945.
  
The remains of the five were recovered in 2015 and 2016.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days