Five members of World War II bomber crew being buried together
BOSTON (AP) - Five crewmembers from a B-17 bomber shot down during a mission over Germany in World War II are being buried together at Arlington National Cemetery next week.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the men are scheduled to be buried with full military honors on Wednesday.
They were identified as Tech. Sgt. John Brady, of Taunton, Massachusetts; Tech. Sgt. Allen Chandler Jr., of Fletcher, Oklahoma; 1st Lt. John Liekhus, of Anaheim, California; Staff Sgt. Robert Shoemaker, of Takoma Park, Maryland; and Staff Sgt. Bobby Younger, of McKinney, Texas.
They were members of a nine-man crew of the B-17 shot down near Barby, Germany on Nov. 2, 1944. Three survived and were captured. One was killed and identified in 1945.
The remains of the five were recovered in 2015 and 2016.
