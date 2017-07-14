Five injured in four shootings during violent night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Deputies and police were busy overnight, responding to four reports of shootings.

At least one other shooting was reported but appears unsubstantiated. At one of the shooting scenes, there was also a report of a stabbing. District Attorney Hillar Moore said the rise in crime has city leaders' attention.

"We started to institute weekly meetings amongst all law enforcement agencies, federal state and local," Moore said. "We meet every Wednesday. We go over the last weeks shots fired, non fatal shootings, homicides and other events that are critical."

Thursday morning, investigators were still connecting the dots after all the calls late Wednesday. There have been no reports of deaths, though at least one person has life threatening injuries. The violent night was one of the busiest in recent weeks.

The homicide rate currently stands at 43 across East Baton Rouge Parish. This time last year, the numbers were half that.

Police busiest of all departments overnight

Police worked three of the four shootings.

The first, in Old South Baton Rouge, was reported on E. Grant. A person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Click HERE to read the original report on this shooting.

Not two hours later, police were dispatched to another shooting. This one, in the Mayfair area off Staring Lane near Perkins. One person was injured, police said, in a situation that also involved a report of a stabbing. Police said the victim, a 25-year-old man, has life threatening injures. The original report can be seen HERE.

An hour after the second call for help, police responded to a double shooting on Cedar Avenue near Choctaw around 11 o'clock. Two people sustain non-life threatening injuries and were uncooperative with police who investigated the situation. Click HERE to read the original report.

Deputies deal with puzzling shooting call

Earlier in the evening Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a person being shot near the corner of Millerville and Old Hammond. The victim appeared to have gone to the hospital on their own because first responders could not find the victim when they arrived. The intersection was closed for a part of Wednesday night as deputies looked into the situation.

There was no additional information available about the sheriff's office case as of this post.

Unrelated to any of this, the Baton Rouge Fire Department worked a duplex fire that was intentionally set.

