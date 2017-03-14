Latest Weather Blog
Five indicted in 'gangsters with guns' shooting death
DONALDSONVILLE – An Ascension Parish grand jury has indicted five individuals for a January shooting death in Geismar.
District Attorney Ricky Babin says Javante Haynes, Jyvariel Harvey, Kentrell Lewis, and Jonathan Darville were indicted on second-degree murder charges. Rachel Bueche was also indicted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Carrie Lane on Jan. 9 following reports of gunshots in the area. Deputies found Kermit Jackson lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.
Jackson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
In an interview after the shooting, Sheriff Jeff Wiley likened the altercation to “gangsters with guns” taking out their aggression on each other.
