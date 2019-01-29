Latest Weather Blog
Five former deputies, 16 inmates indicted following jail rape and beating
WASHINGTON PARISH - Authorities say more than 20 people, including inmates and former deputies, have been indicted by a grand jury in Washington Parish in connection to a rape and beating that happened over the summer.
Five former deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office are facing charges ranging from malfeasance in office to aggravated battery, WWL-TV reports. A total of 16 inmates have been indicted on charges of simple battery. Two are facing additional charges on first-degree rape during an incident that happened between September 4 and September 5.
Sheriff Randy Seal said his office worked with state police and the FBI to investigate the case.
The following former deputies were charged with malfeasance in office:
Frank Smith
Elliot Smith
John Donaldson
Pamela P. Willis
Austin Rogers
Officials say the charges are for "intentionally performing any duty lawfully required of him/her in an unlawful manner or by intentionally refusing or failing to perform any duty lawfully required of him/her, as such an officer or employee between September 4, 2018, and September 5, 2018."
Rogers' malfeasance charge applies to a time period between July 26 and September 5, according to WWL.
Reports say Frank and Elliot were also charged with aggravated second-degree battery for "using a power cord to harm the victim between July 26, 2018, and September 5, 2018." Frank was further charged with second-degree battery on the same unnamed victim, but for a period between July 26 and Sept. 5, 2018.
The following inmates were charged with simple battery:
Toby J. Walker
Quenterrius K. McGowan
Andre D. Lucas
Latrevious Lucas
Yamarai A. Brumfield
Eddie Jackson
Ja’Vontay M. Owens
Charles E. Ross
Deonta L. Lee
Jackie Spikes
Tramale D. Jenkins
Russell L. Daniels
Tyreef J. Williams
Dakeithan D. Matthews
Kevin T. Crutchfield, Jr.
Officials say another inmate, Samuel E. White, was also charged with first-degree rape of a different victim during the same incident on or about September 5.
