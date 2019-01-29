Five former deputies, 16 inmates indicted following jail rape and beating

Photo: WWL-TV

WASHINGTON PARISH - Authorities say more than 20 people, including inmates and former deputies, have been indicted by a grand jury in Washington Parish in connection to a rape and beating that happened over the summer.

Five former deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office are facing charges ranging from malfeasance in office to aggravated battery, WWL-TV reports. A total of 16 inmates have been indicted on charges of simple battery. Two are facing additional charges on first-degree rape during an incident that happened between September 4 and September 5.

Sheriff Randy Seal said his office worked with state police and the FBI to investigate the case.

The following former deputies were charged with malfeasance in office:

Frank Smith

Elliot Smith

John Donaldson

Pamela P. Willis

Austin Rogers

Officials say the charges are for "intentionally performing any duty lawfully required of him/her in an unlawful manner or by intentionally refusing or failing to perform any duty lawfully required of him/her, as such an officer or employee between September 4, 2018, and September 5, 2018."

Rogers' malfeasance charge applies to a time period between July 26 and September 5, according to WWL.

Reports say Frank and Elliot were also charged with aggravated second-degree battery for "using a power cord to harm the victim between July 26, 2018, and September 5, 2018." Frank was further charged with second-degree battery on the same unnamed victim, but for a period between July 26 and Sept. 5, 2018.

The following inmates were charged with simple battery:

Toby J. Walker

Quenterrius K. McGowan

Andre D. Lucas

Latrevious Lucas

Yamarai A. Brumfield

Eddie Jackson

Ja’Vontay M. Owens

Charles E. Ross

Deonta L. Lee

Jackie Spikes

Tramale D. Jenkins

Russell L. Daniels

Tyreef J. Williams

Dakeithan D. Matthews

Kevin T. Crutchfield, Jr.

Officials say another inmate, Samuel E. White, was also charged with first-degree rape of a different victim during the same incident on or about September 5.