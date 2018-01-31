64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Five dogs found dead, possibly poisoned in Mississippi

Wednesday, January 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Clarion-Ledger
  
JAYESS, Miss.- A man says four of his hunting dogs and another pup have died from eating poisoned meat.
  
The Clarion-Ledger reports pastor Andy May found his beagles - Buckeye, Scoot, Fred and Easy Money - and a friend's dog dead on Friday morning, days after the four beagles were taken on a hunting trip in Mississippi.
  
May took to social media to find out how his dogs were poisoned, and his original post has already garnered more than 100,000 likes and 117,000 shares. But even after alerting law enforcement, May says there have been no arrests so far.
  
Capt. Chris Reed with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says the deaths are being investigated.
  
Autopsies will be conducted on the dogs to find out what they ate.
  
