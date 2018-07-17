Five-car wreck shuts down LA 415 once again Tuesday

WEST BATON ROUGE - For the second time in a matter of hours, LA 415 was shut down near I-10 as deputies and paramedics responded to a crash on the highway.

According to the sheriff's office, five vehicles were involved in the collision on LA 415 near Commercial Drive. Deputies say no one was seriously hurt.

The crash has since been cleared from the roadway.

It's the second time that particular spot on the roadway was shut down Tuesday after a work accident left a man dangling from some power lines along the roadway. Both he and another worker who fell are expected to be all right.

Check back for updates.