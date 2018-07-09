Five candidates to be interviewed for BTR director

BATON ROUGE - The search for the Baton Rouge Airport's permanent director continues Monday morning.

The position has been filled by interim directors for almost two years now, but the Metro Council is hoping to put a stop to that streak.

There are currently five candidates that will meet with the Airport Director Search Committee throughout the day. Earlier this year, the committee hoped to conduct final interviews in mid-July with a selection at the August 8th Metro Council meeting.

That is now slated to be brought up on July 25th.

Four of the five finalists do not come from Baton Rouge. The only familiar face is Mike Edwards who is currently serving as the airport's interim director. Edwards has been in the role since the Metro Council approved him in May after Ralph Hennessey resigned.

The other candidates include David Futch, Don Green, Derek Martin, and Jason Wilson.