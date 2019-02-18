Five bystanders shot, wounded in New Orleans police shootout

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say five people waiting at a downtown New Orleans bus stop were wounded by gunfire during a police shootout with an armed robbery suspect.

The shootout happened Sunday night, and officials say the robbery suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

News outlets report the New Orleans Police Department says officers confronted a man deemed a person of interest in an armed robbery investigation. Police say the man, whom they haven't identified, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Of five people wounded at the bus stop, four victims were listed in stable condition at a local hospital, while the fifth victim was in critical condition Sunday night. Authorities haven't released their names.

Local media says 10 shootings were reported across the New Orleans region over the weekend.