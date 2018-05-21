Five arrested for sneaking into Tiger Stadium Sunday night

BATON ROUGE – Five teenagers have been arrested after they allegedly snuck into Tiger Stadium overnight.

According to the LSU Police Department, the five were spotted on camera by police just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the teens were seen sitting in the bleachers inside the stadium.

Officers confronted the five, who admitted to jumping a fence in order to gain entry. The individuals were identified as 18-year-old Britton Keller, 18-year-old Jakob Langston, 18-year-old Daniel Turner, 18-year-old Jordan Millspaugh, and 19-year-old Alan Maldonado.

All five were arrested and charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business.