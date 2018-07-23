Five arrested for insurance fraud after staging crash in 2015

VILLE PLATTE - Five people were arrested on Monday for their roles in staging a crash back in 2015.

According to Louisiana State Police, in December 2015, five people participated in a staged vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish. The crash involved two cars, one being a rental, along with five adults and three children between the ages of 9 and 15.

"The goal of the staged crash was to generate fraudulent insurance claims for intentionally damaged property and fake bodily injuries," State Police said in a new release.

State Police detectives, along with Lafayette Field Office's Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit, arrested the following individuals:

66-year-old Winston Dupre of Pollock, La.

-Charged with Insurance Fraud, Filing False Public Records

32-year-old Sheba Williams of Opelousas, La.

-Charged with Insurance Fraud, Filing False Public Records and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile (2counts)

26-year-old Lucinda Williams of Ville Platte, La.

-Charged with Insurance Fraud

24-year-old Delores Bias of Eunice, La.

-Charged with Insurance Fraud

36-year-old Melanie Malveaux of Mamou, La.

-Charged with Insurance Fraud, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Anyone with information concerning persons staging vehicle crashes, or committing other forms of insurance fraud, should contact the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit at (225) 925-3701 or insurance.fraud.unit@dps.la.gov.