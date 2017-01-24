Five arrested for drugs, money laundering operation at Hammond Hotel

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office and the Hammond Police Department arrested five individuals after finding drugs and counterfeit currency in a Hammond hotel room.

Police conducted a search warrant of room 205 at the Budget Inn Wednesay Jan. 18 after an on-going investigation revealed criminal activity was taking place from within the hotel room.

Police arrested 38-year-old Glenn Dufrene of Albany, 28-year-old Robin Smith of Tickfaw, 33-year-old Jessica Ragan of Robert, 37-year-old Carla Manzella McGraw of Hammond, and 27-year-old Matthew Mckinley of Robert for several charges ranging from narcotics violations, conspiracy to commit monetary instrument abuse, money laundering and racketeering.

Mckinley violently resisted arrest before being detained by police.

Investigators believe the counterfeit money was part of a plan to purchase a large amount of narcotics to be sold for a profit in the future.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department, several items ranging from from methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamine and numerous Klonopin & Hydrocodone tablets were recovered during the search. A large sum of counterfeit U.S. currency and equipment for printing counterfeit currency were also recovered.

All five were charged and booked ino the the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. The United States Secret Service has been notified and will continue this investigation in the future.