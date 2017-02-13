Five arrested for child porn in cyber crime sweep

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrests of five men, two from the Baton Rouge area, on more than 300 counts of sexual exploitation of children Monday.

The arrests are a result of a cyber crime sweep aimed at taking child predators off the streets.

Nathan Stover, 24, of Franklinton, was arrested for 250 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was arrested by Michigan State Police as a fugitive from Louisiana. He was then extradited and booked into the Washington parish Jail.

Michael Cochran, 58, of Marrero, was arrested on 30 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail.

Bruce Hathaway, 59, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on 15 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was previously arrested by General Landry’s Office on charges of child pornography.

Hathaway pled guilty on those charges and was remanded to the Department of Corrections. However, before reporting, he was arrested for allegedly downloading more sexual abuse images and/or videos and booked into the Caldwell Parish Department of Corrections Facility.

Leonard Austin Barbay, 18, of Sunshine, was arrested on 18 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.

Shelly Stratton, 20, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of distribution of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.