Five arrested following rash of vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lafourche Parish

Photo: Curt Pierre Jr. and Kobe Wilson/ Top. Jordan Picou and Molaison Jr./Bottom

LAFOURCHE - Authorities in Lafourche Parish arrested five suspects connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in the parish.

Detectives began investigating a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries in late May. Authorities say that several subdivisions were hit including Highland Lakes, Sugar Ridge, Acadia Woods, Rienzi, and Millstone Drive.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the homes of 17-year-old Christopher McCormick and 18-year-old Curt Pierre Jr. on Wednesday. Inside McCormick's home authorities found two handguns, and several stolen items were found at Pierre's home.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned McCormick and 18-year-old Kobe Wilson allegedly committed numerous vehicle burglaries and stole three vehicles which were later abandoned near Marydale. Authorities also learned Pierre was given much of the stolen property to store at his home.

McCormick and Wilson were each charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and 20 counts of simple burglary. Pierre was charged with illegal possession of stolen things.

Also, on Wednesday morning, authorities had begun investigating a vehicle theft and burglary that happened the night before at a home on Fantastic Acres Boulevard. Deputies and state troopers located the stolen vehicle in Raceland and conducted a traffic stop.

Inside the stolen vehicle was 26-year-old Jordan Picou and 24-year-old Michael Molaison Jr., according to the sheriff's office. They were both charged with theft of a motor vehicle and simple burglary.

A photo of McCormick wasn't available.