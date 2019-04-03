Fishing tournament won by less than a nickel's weight

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) - Less than a nickel's weight made the difference between first and second place at a recent fishing tournament in Louisiana.



Tony Hughes and Jeff Riddle, both of Hornbeak, Tennessee, pulled in 35.94 pounds of fish at the American Crappie Trail 's national tournament at Lake D'Arbonne .



Daniel Porter of Campbell, Missouri, and Jeremy Aldridge of Batesville, Mississippi brought in 35.93 pounds of crappie, also called white perch.



The difference was one-hundredth of a pound, or 4½ grams. A nickel weighs 5 grams.



Hughes and Riddle won cash and prizes worth $50,750. Porter and Aldridge got $8,300. The tournament paid $137,000 in cash and prizes.



Union Parish and the Lincoln Parish city of Ruston hosted the tournament, which ended Saturday.