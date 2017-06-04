Latest Weather Blog
Fishing to be license-free in Louisiana June 10-11
BATON ROUGE - Want to fish? You won't need a license next weekend.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is holding its annual Free Fishing Weekend June 10-11. During that time, the requirement for Louisiana residents and visitors to have a fishing license to fish in Louisiana waters is waived.
Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says the weekend is designed to encourage people to enjoy the state's outdoors.
While a fishing license is not required for the weekend, all fishing regulations - including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions - will remain in effect.
Outside of the Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid Louisiana fishing license to fish in any of the state's public waters.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Howell Park reopens for first time since August flood
-
Sheriff's office seeking person of interest in Ascension Parish burglaries
-
Funding concerns push new bridge plans back
-
Child safe, 16-year-old in custody after car is stolen with kid inside
-
LSU Baseball fans prepare for weekend of Regional baseball