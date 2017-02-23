79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fishermen at odds over impact of Trump executive order

February 23, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PORTLAND - Fishing groups are divided over whether President Donald Trump's "one in, two out" approach to federal regulations will benefit their industry, harm it or affect it at all.

Trump issued an executive order in January that says when a public agency proposes a new regulation, it must also identify two regulations to be repealed. The order caused a flurry of debate, and a lawsuit from political opponents, over whether it's a wise idea or even possible.

Commercial and recreational fishermen are among those engaged in the debate. Fishing rules are regulated under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Several fishing groups are joining Democratic lawmakers in asking Trump to rescind. They describe the order as arbitrary and dangerous.

The Fisheries Survival Fund says the order will likely leave fisheries unaffected.

