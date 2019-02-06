79°
Fisher-Price recalls Power Wheels Barbie Campers
WASHINGTON (AP) - Fisher-Price is voluntarily recalling about 44,000 Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because they can keep running after the foot pedal is released.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Fisher-Price has received 17 complaints. No injuries have been reported.
The model FRC29 battery-operated vehicles are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They include a play kitchen, a fold-out grill and pretend campfire.
They were sold exclusively by Walmart for about $400 from July 2018 through January. Customers should take the model away from children and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.
Fisher-Price can be reached at 800-348-0751 or at www.fisher-price.com.
