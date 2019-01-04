53°
Fish smell could have caused boy's fatal allergic reaction

Friday, January 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WSPY
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Medical authorities say the smell of fish cooking in his grandmother's kitchen may have caused an allergic reaction that killed an 11-year-old New Jersey boy.
  
Officials in New York are investigating the death of Cameron Jean-Pierre in Brooklyn on New Year's Day.
  
The boy's mother tells ABC News her son suffered from asthma and was allergic to fish, and that the family carried a nebulizer machine to treat attacks.
  
Jody Pottingr said the family had moved from Brooklyn to Piscataway two years ago, where Cameron was a sixth-grader and honor-roll student at Theodore Schor Middle School.
  
The boy was visiting relatives Tuesday when he was stricken, apparently after inhaling aromas from a traditional Caribbean fish dish that his grandmother and aunt were cooking.
  

