Fish kills over at oxbow lake in Pointe Coupee Parish

NEW ROADS - State biologists say the fish kills are over at an oxbow lake in Pointe Coupee Parish where huge numbers of fish died in October and November.



The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release Thursday that False River is back to normal.



Tens of thousands of tiny fish washed up in October and early November.



Department biologist Brian Heimann said dramatic changes in dissolved oxygen levels were the problem.



He said most of the fish were tiny bait fish called threadfin shad. He says the species is prone to die when there are drastic changes in water temperature and dissolved oxygen levels.



The department says the fish kills probably were not caused by the Police Jury's decision to lower lake levels to reduce sediment buildup.