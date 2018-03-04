59°
First woman to be inducted into La. agriculture hall of fame

11 hours 15 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, March 04 2018 Mar 4, 2018 March 04, 2018 11:14 AM March 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: LSU Ag Center
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's agriculture hall of fame will have its first female member.
  
Margie Jenkins, an expert on cultivating landscaping plants, is among the 2018 inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction. The 96-year-old Jenkins has been prominent in Louisiana's landscape and nursery business for six decades. In addition to plant varieties, she's also knowledgeable about timber harvesting and dairy cattle and sheep ranching.
  
The hall honors people who have made significant contributions to the state's agriculture community. Jenkins joins Pierre "Pete" Lanaux, a sugarcane farmer for more than 70 years, as also among this year's inductees.
  
Induction ceremonies will be held March 22 in Baton Rouge, presented by Louisiana Radio Network, the LSU AgCenter, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.
