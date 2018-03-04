59°
Latest Weather Blog
First woman to be inducted into La. agriculture hall of fame
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's agriculture hall of fame will have its first female member.
Margie Jenkins, an expert on cultivating landscaping plants, is among the 2018 inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction. The 96-year-old Jenkins has been prominent in Louisiana's landscape and nursery business for six decades. In addition to plant varieties, she's also knowledgeable about timber harvesting and dairy cattle and sheep ranching.
The hall honors people who have made significant contributions to the state's agriculture community. Jenkins joins Pierre "Pete" Lanaux, a sugarcane farmer for more than 70 years, as also among this year's inductees.
Induction ceremonies will be held March 22 in Baton Rouge, presented by Louisiana Radio Network, the LSU AgCenter, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two films shot in Louisiana up for Academy Awards
-
Rising river levels forces one St. Francisville business to close early
-
Local business leaders aim to counteract crime with privately funded program
-
Big paws to fill: training begins for Raising Cane III
-
Friday night at the Box: LSU takes on Toledo
Sports Video
-
FINAL: #16 LSU slugs it's way past Southeastern, 4-2
-
LSU gymnastics brings home second straight SEC title
-
Gracie isn't fighting alone: How heartbreak turned into hope for 8-year-old with...
-
Southern Lady Jags win outright SWAC championshipSouthern Lady Jags win outright SWAC...
-
LSU, Gilbert shutout Sacred Heart 7-0