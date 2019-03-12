75°
First wave of layoffs hits local Georgia-Pacific plant

Tuesday, March 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT HUDSON - Paper company Georgia-Pacific says about half of its roughly 650 planned layoffs will take effect Tuesday at its Port Hudson facility.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta-based company said 260-270 employees will officially leave the site Tuesday, with 50-55 more salaried employees leaving Friday.

The second wave of layoffs is expected to hit on mid-April. Other employees are expected to leave between those dates based on when their work is complete.

Georgia-Pacific says it will continue to operate and invest in the Port Hudson mill to support its growing consumer tissue and towel business. The company will retain approximately 300 employees to manage those operations.

