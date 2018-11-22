First trailer for 'The Lion King' remake wows fans

Fans both young and old are chattering over the release of the first trailer for the live-action remake of 'The Lion King'.

The trailer for Jon Favreau's reimagining of the 1994 animated classic had been announced some time ago. But Disney unveiled the first full trailer for the film during the Cowboys-Redskins game on Thanksgiving Day.

While the trailer didn't show TOO MUCH, it was more than enough to get people talking.

WOW.. This film looks Absolutely INCREDIBLE!



Jon Favreau is going to deliver us something truly Spectacular in 2019. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/xitai8AYUc — ?? Alfred Murphy ?? (@AlfredMurphy5) November 22, 2018

#TheLionKing



Me last year: “I have no interest in a live action lion king



when James Earl Jones started speaking in the trailer: pic.twitter.com/LJRbPO8atp — Tear (@Tearrr_) November 22, 2018

Some fans even grabbed scenes from the original to compare it to what was shown in the trailer.

Here's a side-by-side of 'The Lion King' trailer with the same scenes from the 1994 original movie. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/nHpKHWDzPJ — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 22, 2018

With an all-star cast featuring names like Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and even James Earl Jones, returning to voice Mufasa as he did more than 20 years ago, the movie will surely be one of the biggest moneymakers of the year.

'The Lion King' is set to roar into theaters July 19, 2019.