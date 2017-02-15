First steps in expelling Sen. Troy Brown start Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – The first step in disciplining state Senator Troy Brown and possibly expelling him from the senate could start Wednesday.

The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion will meet at 10 a.m. to decide if Brown should be removed from his position.

Last month, Brown spent a weekend in jail to fulfill a 38-hour sentence for biting his wife. He pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery charges for the incident that happened in July. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. He was fined $300 in addition to jail time and community service. He was also placed on three months of probation.

Brown was previously arrested for punching a woman in the eye during a fight in New Orleans in 2015.

Two resolutions are now on the table to either expel Brown or suspend him for six weeks.