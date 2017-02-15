49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First steps in expelling Sen. Troy Brown start Wednesday

36 minutes 3 seconds ago February 15, 2017 Feb 15, 2017 Wednesday, February 15 2017 February 15, 2017 7:55 AM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The first step in disciplining state Senator Troy Brown and possibly expelling him from the senate could start Wednesday.

The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion will meet at 10 a.m. to decide if Brown should be removed from his position.

Last month, Brown spent a weekend in jail to fulfill a 38-hour sentence for biting his wife. He pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery charges for the incident that happened in July. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. He was fined $300 in addition to jail time and community service. He was also placed on three months of probation.

Brown was previously arrested for punching a woman in the eye during a fight in New Orleans in 2015.

Two resolutions are now on the table to either expel Brown or suspend him for six weeks.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days