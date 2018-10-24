First signs in deadly outbreak showed up month ago

Photo: Google Maps

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Health officials say the first symptoms associated with the deadly viral outbreak at nursing facility in northern New Jersey showed up Sept. 26, two weeks before the state was notified of an outbreak.

State health officials were notified Oct. 9 of the adenovirus infections at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

But state health commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal told a news conference Wednesday that it's always difficult to know exactly when an actual outbreak begins.

Seven patients, mostly children, have died this month as a result of being infected with the virus. Eleven others are recovering.

The health commissioner says that all the infections occurred in the facility's respiratory, or ventilator unit.

Some pediatric patients at the rehab center have been there most or all of their lives.