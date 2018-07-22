First responders say high temperatures lead to an increase in calls

As temperatures continue to peak all weekend long, many people are focused on keeping themselves and their loved ones protected.

According to parents in Denham Springs the water park is the spot to be on these hot days. You'll find a bigger crowd all looking for the same thing' a way to cool off.

"It's extremely hot!' Shatona Bingham said.

Bingham decided to take her son to the water park for a little fun, but she makes sure her he's keeping cool and drinking lots of fluids.

"I make sure he drinks only water. We stay away from the soda or anything like that," said Bingham.

hospitals see an increase in heat treated cases with the record-setting temperatures.

"We have a number of cases coming in," said Our Lady of the Lakes emergency room doctor Mark Laperouse.

Laperouse says these illnesses can quickly escalate from minor to very serious.

"Feeling a little light headed. People having some muscle cramps. People having heart attacks. Poole outside overdoing it" said Laperouse.

Laperouse adds that when you start feeling light-headed or dizzy, immediately stop what you are doing and get out of the heat. He describes these as warning signs that are not to be ignored.

"If they are feeling warning signs and they stay out in the heat, it's probably the worse thing they can do for themselves," Laperouse said.

He reminds everyone that even if you're surrounded by water there still the possibility you can get overheated.