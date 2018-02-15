First responders honored at Metro Council meeting

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council took time out of their Wednesday to honor BRPD officers who go above and beyond in their duty to protect and serve.



Five members of BRPD received recognition at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting.



"It makes me feel proud," BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said. "Our men and women do great work every day, and it doesn't always make the headlines, and it doesn't trend on social media. So, when we hear good deeds like our police officers do every day, it's refreshing."



Officer Corporal James Rowe and another first responder helped a homeless woman by feeding her and paying for a hotel room for a few nights.



Four other officers were honored for their life-saving response to a man involved in a train accident.



"To see everything that he has went through since this happened," Will Simmons, family member of the victim, told the crowd, "and for him to see, like, he's going to be okay and a full recovery, and to be here with these officers who risked their lives to save him, I just couldn't hold it in no more."



Two people who were involved in January's free health clinic, and a local Eagle Scout, were also recognized.