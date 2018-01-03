32°
First responders extinguish fire at vacant apartment
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment on North Ardenwood Drive Wednesday.
The fire began after 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Officials said the fire was vacant.
No one was injured in the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
