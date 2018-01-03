32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First responders extinguish fire at vacant apartment

1 hour 10 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2018 Jan 3, 2018 January 03, 2018 10:14 PM January 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment on North Ardenwood Drive Wednesday.

The fire began after 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Officials said the fire was vacant.

No one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days