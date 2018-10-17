First responders concerned about inability to use Sunshine Bridge

DONALDSONVILLE - The indefinite closure of the Sunshine Bridge has residents, businesses, parents, and even first responders concerned about not getting to utilize the roadway to cross the river.

WBRZ spoke to emergency officials in Ascension Parish about the shutdown, and they're feeling uneasy.

"Most of the time it's temporary, this time it's really bad," Travis Cedotal said.

Cedotal is the Assistant Chief of the Donaldsonville Fire Department. Without the Sunshine Bridge, he's extremely worried about the extra time it'll take to get patients transported in the event of an emergency.

"Our crews respond to about seven calls a day," he added. "It's really concerning to us for our citizens that need to be transported."

Typically, it's a fifteen-minute trip to transport trauma patients to Gonzales. Now, that time has quadrupled.

"You're adding 45 minutes to a response time unless you fly a helicopter."

The Sunshine Bridge has been shut down indefinitely after it received damage from a barge collision last week. Authorities say the repairs are expected to take months.

Due to the closure, the time of traffic lights has been changed at several high traffic intersections that have seen additional traffic volume. Locations include La 3127 at La 20, La 3125 at 3213 and at 3274, and Airline at La 641.