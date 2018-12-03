First Monday morning commute over the Sunshine Bridge

ASCENSION PARISH - The Monday morning drive over the Sunshine Bridge was without incident for the most part as two lanes of travel are open.

The partial reopening comes ahead of the mid-December deadline DOTD initially announced in the weeks following the crash that caused the bridge to shutdown.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to investigate the October incident that had a barge carrying a fully erect crane attempt to travel on the river under the bridge.

Donaldsonville schools will stay on the adjusted schedules as DOTD continues to update the repair process.

On 2une In, News2's Johnston Von Springer and Traffic Reporter Ashley Frugé provided Team Coverage on the Monday commute for bridge still getting fixed.