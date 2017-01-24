62°
First legal Cuban cargo in more than 50 years arrives in US

53 minutes 18 seconds ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 8:12 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Miami Herald

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The first legal cargo from Cuba in more than 50 years has arrived in the United State.

The Miami Herald reports that two containers of artisanal charcoal arrived Tuesday morning at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale aboard a Crowley Maritime ship called the K-Storm.

The special charcoal is made from Cuban marabu by private, worker-owned cooperatives. Marabu is an invasive woody species from Africa that is considered a nuisance on the island.

The exports are legal under a rule change by the Obama administration that allows the importation of some products produced by independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The United States has imposed a trade embargo on Cuba for more than half a century.

Port officials are preparing to receive a business delegation from Cuba later in the week.

