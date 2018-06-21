85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First lady visits migrant children at Texas detention center

46 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 June 21, 2018 12:24 PM June 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN
McALLEN, Texas (AP) - Melania Trump is visiting two Texas facilities housing some of the more than 2,300 migrant children sent by the U.S. government after their families entered the country illegally.
  
The first lady's visit to Upbring New Hope Children's Center on Thursday comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting the practice of separating families. However, his policy of criminally prosecuting illegal border-crossers remains.
  
Mrs. Trump, whose focus is on children, may have helped encourage her husband to act.
  
The first lady said earlier through her spokeswoman that she "hates" to see families separated at the border. A White House official followed up Wednesday, saying Mrs. Trump had been making her opinion known to the president that he needed to act to keep migrant families together.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days