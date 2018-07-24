84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First lady taking 'Be Best' children's campaign on the road

2 hours 54 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 July 24, 2018 7:57 AM July 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump is going on the road to promote her "Be Best" campaign to help children.

The first lady planned to promote the campaign Tuesday in Tennessee during a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. It will be her first domestic trip to highlight the initiative. Mrs. Trump will participate in a discussion about babies born addicted to drugs, tour a neonatal intensive care unit and visit with patients.

The first lady unveiled "Be Best" at the White House in May, saying it will focus on children's well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse.

She was hospitalized soon after the announcement following surgery to treat a kidney condition and spent several weeks out of the public eye recuperating before resuming a public schedule.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days